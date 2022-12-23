Who is Chris Streveler? Meet QB who replaced Zach Wilson after Jets bench second-year passer
Published
Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched during the third quarter of Thursday night's game vs. the Jaguars as the Jets turned to Chris Streveler.
Published
Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched during the third quarter of Thursday night's game vs. the Jaguars as the Jets turned to Chris Streveler.
The Jacksonville Jaguars got an easy win on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets, 19-3. Zach Wilson was benched in the..