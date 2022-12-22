Team Canada arrives in Halifax for world junior hockey tournament
Published
Team Canada arrived in Halifax Thursday afternoon and players are going through their final preparations for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.Full Article
Published
Team Canada arrived in Halifax Thursday afternoon and players are going through their final preparations for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.Full Article
One of the hockey world’s best-loved traditions is set to get back on track. Most of the world’s top under-20 players have..