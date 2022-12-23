Chennai Super Kings buys England's Ben Stokes for a MASSIVE Rs 16.25 crore
Published
CSK bought England star Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi on Friday.Full Article
Published
CSK bought England star Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi on Friday.Full Article
Stokes entered the Auction at a INR 2 crore base price. Rajasthan Royals (RR) raised the paddle almost immediately. He`s a..
Live IPL 2023 Auction Updates: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to rope in Sam Curran as Dwayne Bravo was released by the..