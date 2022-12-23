Lakers star Anthony Davis out indefinitely with a stress injury in foot
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the team announced Friday.
Lakers star big man Anthony Davis suffered a right foot injury in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets and did not return after..
Davis is having one of the best seasons of his career