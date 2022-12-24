Crystal Palace are currently 11th in the Premier League table after winning five of their opening 15 games of the season, with Patrick Vieira's side drawing four games and losing another fiveFull Article
Steve Parish makes January transfer window claim as Crystal Palace eye loan market
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Millwall 'eye transfer' for Crystal Palace star currently on loan at Charlton Athletic
Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is currently on loan with League One outfit Charlton Athletic but could have the deal ended..
Football.london
Ghana World Cup star transfer claim made amid Crystal Palace, Rangers and Fenerbahce links
Crystal Palace are reportedly in the market for a striker in the January transfer window and could move for Bristol City's Antoine..
Football.london