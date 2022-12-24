Patriots vs. Bengals odds, picks, how to watch, live stream, start time: Model's 2022 Week 16 NFL predictions
Published
TV channel, NFL best bets, picks for New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals on CBS and Paramount+Full Article
Published
TV channel, NFL best bets, picks for New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals on CBS and Paramount+Full Article
TV channel, NFL best bets, picks for San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders on CBS and Paramount+
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.