Pep Guardiola has brutally labelled Kalvin Phillips "overweight" - but the Manchester City boss isn't the only one to have called out a player for being out of shapeFull Article
Five footballers told they were 'overweight' as Pep Guardiola calls out Kalvin Phillips
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Phillips 'overweight' after World Cup - Guardiola
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup.
-
News24.com | Guardiola accuses Phillips of returning from World Cup 'overweight'
News24
-
Kalvin Phillips returned from the World Cup ‘overweight’, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who reveals England midfielder isn’t ‘in the right condition’ after Liverpool snub
talkSPORT
-
Phillips ´not injured´ but ´overweight´, says Guardiola after Liverpool omission
SoccerNews.com
-
Pep Guardiola claims Kalvin Phillips returned to Manchester City ‘overweight’
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup.
BBC News