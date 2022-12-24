Five footballers told they were 'overweight' as Pep Guardiola calls out Kalvin Phillips

Five footballers told they were 'overweight' as Pep Guardiola calls out Kalvin Phillips

Daily Star

Published

Pep Guardiola has brutally labelled Kalvin Phillips "overweight" - but the Manchester City boss isn't the only one to have called out a player for being out of shape

Full Article