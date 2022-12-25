Pele's daughter gives health update with picture from hospital bed, says THIS
Published
Pele was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital late last month to treat a respiratory infection and reassess chemotherapyFull Article
Published
Pele was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital late last month to treat a respiratory infection and reassess chemotherapyFull Article
Pele's daughter has offered an emotional update on the condition of her father as he battles a respiratory infection during his..