Grizzlies star Ja Morant unveils new Nike 'Ja 1' signature shoe against Warriors
Published
Ahead of his first appearance in a Christmas Day game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant unveiled his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1.
Published
Ahead of his first appearance in a Christmas Day game, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant unveiled his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1.
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike when his team appears in its first..