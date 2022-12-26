Babar Azam: It’s a new day, new team and new match
Despite 3-0 thrashing by England, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam admits no pressure and hopes his side begin afresh in New Zealand series starting todayFull Article
Pakistan will now play New Zealand at home in a two-match series. If Pakistan can shut out the Kane Williamson-led team, they will..