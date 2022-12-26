Arsenal host West Ham United in the Premier League on Boxing Day, so we simulated the clash to predict the final score to see if the Gunners can maintain their fine early season formFull Article
We simulated Arsenal vs West Ham United to get a Premier League score prediction
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jeff Stelling makes score prediction for Arsenal vs West Ham ahead of Premier League clash
Football.london
Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has been making his score predictions ahead of the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Prediction arsenal vs west ham, English premier league
Prediction of arsenal vs westHam game, English premier league.
Rumble