Mark Lawrenson disagrees with Chris Sutton ahead of Leicester City and Newcastle United clash
Published
Latest Leicester City news as pundits Chris Sutton and Mark Lawrenson disagree with their prediction for the Newcastle game.Full Article
Published
Latest Leicester City news as pundits Chris Sutton and Mark Lawrenson disagree with their prediction for the Newcastle game.Full Article
Leicester City hosted Newcastle United during last December and Eddie Howe now has a 'completely different team' coming back to the..