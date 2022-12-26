Southampton 1-3 Brighton: Nathan Jones insists Saints 'have to do basics better'
Published
Southampton boss Nathan Jones insists his side "have to do basics better" after a 3-1 loss to Brighton in his first home league game in charge.Full Article
Published
Southampton boss Nathan Jones insists his side "have to do basics better" after a 3-1 loss to Brighton in his first home league game in charge.Full Article
Southampton boss Nathan Jones insists his side "have to do basics better" after a 3-1 loss to Brighton.
Southampton boss Nathan Jones said that Brighton and Hove Albion played a crucial role in launching his managerial career but..