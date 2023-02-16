Feb.16 - Mercedes is sticking with its 'no sidepods' concept for the start of the 2023 season - but that could soon change according to team boss Toto Wolff. After a difficult 2022, the Brackley based team on Wednesday revealed and debuted at Silverstone its slightly modified new car - now in all carbon black......check out full post »Full Article
Wolff says new Mercedes W14 F1 car will change a bit soon
