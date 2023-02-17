Ruben Selles: Interim boss wants to become permanent Southampton manager
Southampton's interim boss Ruben Selles says he wants to become the permanent manager at the club.Full Article
Southampton interim manager Ruben Selles says his side can beat anybody on their day after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.