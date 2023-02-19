Carlos Alcaraz to face Norrie in Argentina Open final
Published
Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached his first final since his milestone U.S. Open triumph at the Argentina OpenFull Article
Published
Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached his first final since his milestone U.S. Open triumph at the Argentina OpenFull Article
Cameron Norrie waited a week for his revenge against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, rallying from a set and 3-0 down to beat the..
British number one Cameron Norrie misses out on a fifth ATP title after losing to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the..