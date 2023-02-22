Carabao Cup final: Loris Karius has point to prove for Newcastle, says Callum Wilson
Published
Newcastle's Callum Wilson says Loris Karius has "so much to prove" after the 2018 Champions League final "made his career take a nosedive".Full Article
Published
Newcastle's Callum Wilson says Loris Karius has "so much to prove" after the 2018 Champions League final "made his career take a nosedive".Full Article
Loris Karius had another difficult evening in a final as Manchester United won the Carabao Cup at the expense of Newcastle after he..