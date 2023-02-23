India star pacer Umesh Yadav's father passes away at 74
Tilak Yadav, father of Umesh Yadav, has sadly passed away at the age of 74. He had been receiving treatment in Nagpur prior to his demise.Full Article
Although Umesh Yadav is expected to be available for selection in the third Test match, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are..