Watch live coverage as France v Scotland in the 2023 Rugby Under-20 Six Nations from Stade Armandie, France.Full Article
Watch: U20 Six Nations - France v Scotland
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
France hold on to beat Scotland in Paris thriller
BBC Sport
Watch highlights as France keep their Six Nations title hopes alive with a hard-fought 32-21 win over Scotland in Paris.
Advertisement
More coverage
France v Scotland kick-off time and TV channel for Six Nations
Wales Online
In their last three meetings in the competition, Scotland have won twice