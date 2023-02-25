Tommy Fury says his brother Tyson will disown him if he loses to Jake Paul this Sunday, and the Gypsy King has placed a £100,000 bet on the outcome of the fightFull Article
Tyson Fury makes £100,000 bet on outcome of brother Tommy's fight with Jake Paul
