EXCLUSIVE: The ring girl 'tradition' could return at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury this weekend despite strict rules regarding what women have to wear in Saudi ArabiaFull Article
Ring girl return promised at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury as Derek Chisora talks up tradition
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tommy Fury 'may as well not go back to Molly-Mae' if he loses to Jake Paul
EXCLUSIVE: Derek Chisora has told Tommy Fury that he might as well not return to Molly-Mae out of embarrassment should he lose to..
Daily Star
Derek Chisora promises 'very surprising' exhibition opponent - alongside pro career
EXCLUSIVE: Derek Chisora may have turned promoter for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury - but the two-time heavyweight title challenger is..
Daily Star