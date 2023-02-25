Arsenal news: Oleksandr Zinchenko has been named as captain for the Gunners' clash with Leicester City despite club captain Martin Odegaard being among the starting XIFull Article
Why Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Arsenal against Leicester despite Martin Odegaard start
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Martin Odegaard explains decision to make Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal captain vs Leicester
Martin Odegaard has explained Arsenal's decision to delegate captaincy duties to Oleksandr Zinchenko during Saturday's Premier..
Football.london