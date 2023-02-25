Six Nations 2023: England must push on for big games - Steve Borthwick
Published
England must "push on" after beating Wales with "big games" against France and Ireland to come in the Six Nations, says head coach Steve Borthwick.Full Article
Published
England must "push on" after beating Wales with "big games" against France and Ireland to come in the Six Nations, says head coach Steve Borthwick.Full Article
Steve Borthwick has named his side for Six Nations clash in Cardiff
Round Three of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations kicks off this weekend