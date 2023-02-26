At times, Floyd Mayweather did not look like he had even broken a sweat, but the legendary American may have broken his hand during his fight with former Geordie Shore star Aaron ChalmersFull Article
Floyd Mayweather hurt 'bad' during Aaron Chalmers fight and 'could have broken' bone
Daily Star0 shares 7 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Floyd Mayweather dances with a ring girl in between rounds during Aaron Chalmers fight
Daily Star
Boxing fans have loved Floyd Mayweather dancing with a ring girl in between rounds during his latest exhibition bout on Saturday..