The phrase "you can't write scripts like this" is often banded around in sports, but it will be put to the test when Tommy Fury and Jake Paul step into the ring in Saudi ArabiaFull Article
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 'script' leaked detailing round by round outcome and winner
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury will be decided in one round - with pressure on 'f***ed' Brit
Daily Star
EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Fury has all the pressure on his shoulders going into his grudge match against Jake Paul - and is simply f***ed'..