Women's boxing champion Ebanie Bridges was complimentary about YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul ahead of his highly-anticipated bout with Tommy Fury on Sunday eveningFull Article
Jake Paul reminds Ebanie Bridges of herself as she backs YouTuber to beat Tommy Fury
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jake Paul gives Tommy Fury a gift for newborn Bambi after 'leaking' birth online
Daily Record
The YouTuber and boxer announced the birth of the couple's baby before they had a chance to, so he's apologised with a gift.
-
Jake Paul Loses 8-Round Split Decision To Tommy Fury
TMZ.com
-
Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul fight details confirmed - from UK time and card to TV stream
Daily Star
-
Drake Places $400K Bet On Jake Paul to KO Tommy Fury, Would Profit $1 Mil!
TMZ.com
-
Tyson Fury confirms Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury’s all-or-nothing bet is ON but YouTuber claims ‘soft’ John Fury has not signed contract
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
'22m followers doesn't make it a 50-50 fight'
BBC Sport
Tommy Fury says there is "not a chance in the world" that YouTuber Jake Paul will beat him in Saturday's much-publicised bout in..