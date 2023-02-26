News24.com | It's a red card frenzy as France end Scotland's Six Nations Grand Slam dream
France fullback Thomas Ramos scored 17 points to end Scotland's hopes of a Six Nations Grand Slam with a 32-21 win on Sunday.Full Article
Six Nations defending champion France bounced back from losing to Ireland by holding off Scotland 32-21 at home Sunday to end..