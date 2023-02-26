The most well-run football club - Finn Wastnage Littlehampton Academy

Brighton and Hove Albion have recently been credited by many for their recent rise to the top of the Premier League, with the club currently sitting in seventh place. Their 4-0 victory over Manchester United and 3-0 win over Liverpool have been their biggest highlights of the season. Brighton, as a club, has much less investment compared to these giants (who receive multi-millions from sponsors) but still seem to be beating them. The club made a profit in the transfer window this summer, which is rare in football, despite losing their manager, Graham Potter. Brighton now sits above Graham Potter’s Chelsea FC in the table. The success of the club on such a minimal budget begs the question: is Brighton the most well run-club in england?