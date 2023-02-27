Revenge for Norrie against Alcaraz at Rio Open
Cameron Norrie waited a week for his revenge against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, rallying from a set and 3-0 down to beat the Spanish teenager in the Rio Open…Full Article
Britain's Cameron Norrie took advantage of an ailing Carlos Alcaraz to win the ATP Tour Rio Open on Sunday.
Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie won semifinal matches to set up their second straight final at the Rio Open