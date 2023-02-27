Heavyweight boxing rivals Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder crossed paths for the first time since their trilogy bout in 2020 ahead of Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul on SundayFull Article
Tyson Fury admits he 'nearly got a stiffy' when he reunited with Deontay Wilder
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Fury KO's Wilder from every angle
Rumble
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 I do not own the rights to this video
-
Deontay Wilder in line for possible reunion with Tyson Fury at Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury as Bronze Bomber is set to attend and could come face-to-face with Gypsy King for first time since their trilogy fight
talkSPORT
-
Boxing schedule 2023: All major fights, dates and results including Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury and Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia
talkSPORT