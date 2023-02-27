FA Cup fifth round rules on replays, extra time and VAR for Stoke City vs Brighton

FA Cup fifth round rules on replays, extra time and VAR for Stoke City vs Brighton

The Sentinel Stoke

Published

Stoke City news from StokeonTrentLive as the Potters take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the bet365 Stadium in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Full Article