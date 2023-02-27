Washington Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after one disappointing season
Quarterback Carson Wentz's time in the nation's capital is over. He went 2-5 as a starter after being traded from the Colts.
Washington clears $26.17 million in cap space by releasing Wentz
The Commanders released quarterback Carson Wentz on Monday, saving $26.176 million on their salary cap.