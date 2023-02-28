Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball fractures ankle in game against Detroit Pistons
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball fractured his right ankle against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.
Ball suffered the injury in the second half against Detroit