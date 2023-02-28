News24.com | Kyrgios withdraws from Indian Wells Masters
Australian star Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next month's ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters after failing to recover in time from knee surgery, organisers said.Full Article
Rafael Nadal withdraws from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells because of injury.
