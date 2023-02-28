Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to take year off from coaching
The Buffalo Bills said longtime defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will take a year off in 2023 but did not specify the reason for his decision.
Frazier has been Buffalo's DC since 2017
