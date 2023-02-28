Watch the moment Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha wins the ball 30-35 yards out and hits an incredible strike to put his side ahead against Leeds in the FA Cup.Full Article
Palhinha puts Fulham ahead with 'sensational strike'
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
FA Cup 2023: Fulham's Joao Palhinha gives Fulham the lead with 'sensational strike'
Watch the moment Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha wins the ball 30-35 yards out and hits an incredible strike to put his side ahead..
BBC Sport