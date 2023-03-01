Sources: Warriors eye Curry return next week
There is optimism that Warriors star Stephen Curry will return from his left leg injury during the team's three-game road trip next week, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Full Article
Curry has been sidelined since Feb. 4 with partial tears in two lower-leg ligaments