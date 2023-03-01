Liverpool 2-0 Wolves: Jurgen Klopp praises 'rock solid' Liverpool defence
Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his side for their "rock solid" defence and is "very satisfied" with the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.Full Article
Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his side for their "rock solid" defence and is "very satisfied" with the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.Full Article
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his side for their "rock solid" defence and says he's "very satisfied" following their 2-0..