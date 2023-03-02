Canadian F1 driver Lance Stroll to return for Bahrain Grand Prix after injury
Lance Stroll is set to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week after missing preseason testing due to a wrist injury.Full Article
Lance Stroll will return to race for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after missing pre-season testing through..