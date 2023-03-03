All the build-up, team news, live play-by-play match updates, reaction, analysis, stats and highlights from Mattioli Woods Welford Road.Full Article
Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby LIVE: Team news announcements ahead of Welford Road clash
Western Daily Press0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Gloucester Rugby v Leicester Tigers LIVE: Team news announcements ahead of Gallagher Premiership clash
Gloucester Citizen
All the build-up, team news, live play-by-play match updates, reaction, analysis, stats and highlights from Kingsholm