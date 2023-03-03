Arnold Palmer Invitational: Jon Rahm struggles as Kurt Kitayama leads after second round
Kurt Kitayama shoots a second-round four-under-par 68 to take a two-shot lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The stars have aligned for Kitayama, who holds the Round 2 lead looking for his first PGA Tour win