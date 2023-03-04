Welsey Fofana scores his first Premier League goal for Chelsea as the Blues beat Leeds to ease the pressure on manager Graham Potter.Full Article
Chelsea beat Leeds to ease pressure on Potter
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Thierry Henry sends Todd Boehly Graham Potter instruction as Chelsea keep season alive
Football.london
Chelsea news: Graham Potter has lifted some of the pressure off his shoulders at Stamford Bridge with victories over Leeds and..
Advertisement
More coverage
Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures compared to Liverpool, Man Utd, Spurs and Newcastle
Football.london
Chelsea news: A look the Blues' upcoming schedule ahead of the March international break after Graham Potter eases the pressure on..