Grizzles star Ja Morant suspended at least two games after flashing gun on Instagram
Published
The Grizzlies have suspended All-Star Ja Morant for at least two games after he was seen flashing a gun at a club on Instagram Live early Saturday.
Published
The Grizzlies have suspended All-Star Ja Morant for at least two games after he was seen flashing a gun at a club on Instagram Live early Saturday.
After a livestream early Saturday where Morant seems to be holding a gun, the Grizzlies announced he will be "away from..