Why C.J. Stroud doesn't want to be picked first overall by Justin Fields' Chicago Bears
Published
Quarterback C.J. Stroud said that he doesn't want to be drafted No. 1 overall because he respects Justin Fields as the head of the Chicago Bears.
Published
Quarterback C.J. Stroud said that he doesn't want to be drafted No. 1 overall because he respects Justin Fields as the head of the Chicago Bears.
NFL Draft prospect C.J. Stroud has made it clear that he does not want to go to Chicago and displace former Ohio State teammate..
NFL news and rumors on today’s edition of NFL daily focus on the 2023 NFL draft. Adam Shaefter reported earlier today that the..