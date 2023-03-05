Wizards to sign NBL MVP Cooks through '23-24
Published
The Wizards are signing Sydney Kings forward Xavier Cooks to a deal through the 2023-24 season, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.Full Article
Published
The Wizards are signing Sydney Kings forward Xavier Cooks to a deal through the 2023-24 season, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.Full Article
Xavier Cooks will join the Washington Wizards after the Sydney Kings’ final game of the NBL championship series against the New..