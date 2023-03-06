AC Milan star Rafael Leao continues to shine in Italy after a strong World Cup campaign with Portugal sparking transfer interest from Chelsea and Real MadridFull Article
Chelsea suffer Rafael Leao transfer setback as Jorge Mendes makes Real Madrid approach
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rafael Leao to Chelsea transfer: Real Madrid approach, AC Milan contract update, £86.5m bid rejected
Chelsea transfer news: AC Milan star and Portugal international Rafael Leao continues to be heavily linked with a move to Stamford..
Football.london