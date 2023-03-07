Chelsea news as Graham Potter's side prepare for the Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday with the Blues trailing 1-0 after the first leg last monthFull Article
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund TV channel, live stream and how to watch Champions League
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
After 2-0 Defeat To Chelsea, Dortmund Fear Loss Of Momentum
Upworthy
Despite winning its home leg against Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund has been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. Dortmund’s..
-
Havertz takes second chance as Dortmund miss theirs
Deutsche Welle
-
Chelsea beats Dortmund 2-0, advances to Champions League quarterfinals
Japan Today
-
Bellingham calls Chelsea penalty retake 'a joke'
ESPN
-
Potter hails ´special night´ as Chelsea advance to Champions League quarter-finals
SoccerNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Todd Boehly sends clear Chelsea message with Graham Potter meeting after Borussia Dortmund
Football.london
Chelsea news: Graham Potter steered his side to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund to seal their place in the Champions League..