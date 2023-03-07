Minnesota Vikings receiver KJ Osborn was in the 'right place at the right time' after he and three others helped to save the life of a man trapped inside a burning carFull Article
Minnesota Vikings receiver KJ Osborn saves life of man trapped in burning car
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Vikings Wide Receiver KJ Osborn Helps Rescue Man From Burning Car
Sports Illustrated
Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn along with three others helped save a man's life by pulling him from a burning car on Sunday in..