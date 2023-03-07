Watford have sacked another boss with the Hornets axing Slaven bilic six months after they turned to Croatian - and Chris Wilder is expected to take over at Vicarage RoadFull Article
Sack-happy Watford axe Slaven Bilic after less than six months and turn to Chris Wilder
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Watford sack Bilic and name Wilder as replacement
Slaven Bilic has been sacked as Watford head coach after just six months in charge, with Chris Wilder taking over for the rest of..
SoccerNews.com