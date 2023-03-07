Bronny James, the eldest child of NBA legend LeBron, is slated to play college basketball next season with reports that he's set to choose between Ohio State, Oregon, and USCFull Article
LeBron James brashly states his 18-year-old son is already better than some NBA players
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Lakers Are Offically Back In Business
Rumble
the Lakers are officially back in business. Thursday, February 9th was the NBA trade deadline and it was very eventful, one trade..